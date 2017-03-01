Community Service prosecution set up in Abu Dhabi

Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Abu Dhabi: Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, issued a resolution, setting up a public prosecution for community service-related measures.

Shaikh Mansour’s resolution comes in a response to the applicable requirements of the Federal Law No. 7 of 2016, which amended some provisions of the Penal Code and introduced community service punishment- in some provisions of misdemeanours — instead of imprisonment in cases that do not exceed six months or fines.

Yousuf Saeed Al Abri, Under-Secretary of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), said that Shaikh Mansour’s resolution is in line with the directives of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to bring about an integrated corporate judicial system that meets the growing judicial and justice needs according to the best international practices and standards and fulfils the vision of Shaikh Khalifa.

He noted that the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department is going to create courts and specialised prosecutions across various fields, adding that the establishment of a prosecution specialised in community service measures will enhance the experience of prosecution staff and thus improve performances and provide database that would help decision-makers and experts map out development plans that materialise goals of community service measures.

Ali Mohammad Abdullah Al Baloushi, Attorney-General of Abu Dhabi, said the setting up of the prosecution will help build up on the role of the Public Prosecution in representing the community and preserving its interests through entrenching the rule of law.

He lauded Shaikh Mansour’s relentless follow-up on the prosecution, which resulted in adopting the finest judicial and service practices according to internationally approved standards.

The newly set up prosecution will be directly subordinate to the attorney general and specialise in following up implementation of community service measures to be issued by Abu Dhabi misdemeanour courts as per article 120 of the penal code No. 7 of 2016, Al Baloushi further said.