Caps supporting Israel seized in Fujairah

Authorities carried out an inspection campaign when they discovered the banned goods in a shop

Image Credit: Supplied
 

Dubai: Authorities at Fujairah Municipality carried out a routine inspection campaign in shops recently, and were shocked to discover that controversial caps were offered at a shop.

The caps, which were available in red and blue colours, had the Star of David printed on them.

Engineer Hassan Salem Al Yamahi, director general of Dibba Fujairah Municipality, said that the inspection campaign was carried out by the Department of Public Health, which includes municipal inspectors seizing banned or harmful goods, and puling them off the market. 

In a statement, he said: “Other caps were also seized because they contained inappropriate words and phrases, which is contrary to Islamic values. All the goods have been confiscated, and the necessary measures were taken to ensure that they were immediately removed from the market.”

A location map of Dibba Fujairah.

The measures were taken in line with the UAE’s political stance against Israel.

In August 2016, Gulf News reported on the UAE’s participation in the 90th conference of liaison officers of the regional offices of the Arab boycott of Israel, which took place at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo.

The conference sought to evaluate and continue to enforce the boycott, and to communicate with international campaigns, which have been spreading very quickly worldwide, including at universities, trade unions, institutions and among artists who are boycotting Israel.

It also included boycotting the country’s goods from the colonies, as well as divestment from Israel to exert more pressure.

Israel
