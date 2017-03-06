Abu Dhabi mosques to get fire extinguishers

Abu Dhabi: Mosques in Abu Dhabi lacking proper fire prevention measures will now be provided with fire extinguishers, Civil Defence officials said on Sunday.

The initiative, a part of the Year of Giving programme, aims to provide mosques with the safety and fire prevention measures in case of fire accidents.

Major-General Jasem Mohammad Al Marzouqi, General Commander of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior, said: “The initiative started when the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments approached us requesting fire extinguishers for mosques in Abu Dhabi, something we consider of great importance to provide the utmost prevention standards in mosques and ensure the safety of worshippers.”

Al Marzouqi was speaking at a press conference held at the ministry, where the announcement was made.

“We partnered with LuLu International Group, which is known for its outstanding charity and philanthropy work in the UAE, to provide mosques in the capital with the necessary fire extinguishers,” he said.

Al Marzouqi added that this initiative is part of a series of Year of Giving initiatives and programmes that will run throughout the year.

Mohammad Obaid Al Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments and Yousuf Ali M.A., Managing Director of LuLu Group, signed the agreement with the Civil Defence.

The initiative focuses on three main pillars, creating a sense of community responsibility in the private sector, promoting the spirit of volunteering and encouraging specialised volunteer programmes in all segments in society, as well as instilling loyalty and commitment in young generations to serve their country to contribute positively to the country’s development path.

The writer is a journalist based in Abu Dhabi.