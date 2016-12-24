66 vehicles in Musaffah towed for violations

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

66 vehicles in Musaffah towed for violations

Municipality campaign targets abandoned vehicles in Musaffah

Image Credit: ADCM
The Abu Dhabi City Municipality has carried out a campaign targeting abandoned vehicles in Musaffah as part of ongoing efforts to prevent practices that deface the city’s appearance.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi City Municipality towed away 66 vehicles and issued 757 warnings regarding various types of vehicles that were abandoned in Musaffah. The actions were part of a campaign targeting abandoned vehicles in that area.

During the campaign, owners of 100 vehicles responded to warnings from the municipality by removing their cars, and the municipality only towed away vehicles that had exhausted the legal grace period of warning.

In a statement on Saturday, the municipality said it is combating practices that deface the appearance of the city, and is following Law No 2 for 2012 on maintaining the public appearance, health, and tranquillity of Abu Dhabi emirate.

According to the law, vehicle owners in violation are given a notice period of 14 days, after which an inspector will have the vehicles towed away. The law is applicable to all vehicles including trailers and boats, which are all subject to removal to the vehicles impounding area in Al Wathba.

Additionally, a fine of Dh3,000 is imposed, and once the offender reports to the municipality, a settlement is offered, including the payment of 50 per cent of the fine. Should the offence recur, the fine will be doubled, and daily impounding fees will be applied.

The campaign is still ongoing and will cover other sectors in Musaffah to eradicate what the municipality called a “phenomenon of leaving vehicles, machinery, and other plants unattended”.

The municipality said it was keen on educating residents on the importance of combating this uncivilised practice, and urged them to comply with the rules. It will follow up on notices served on abandoned vehicles in order to offer owners a grace period. In case the offending vehicle remains unattended, it will be towed away to the impounding area to complete the procedures in place.

More from Government

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Mussafah
follow this tag on MGNMussafah

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Mussafah
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

Sultan pardons 180 inmates
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Mumbai-bound plane skids off runway

Mumbai-bound plane skids off runway