First endowment launched to support environment

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

First endowment launched to support environment

Emirates Wildlife Society-WWF starts receiving applications to get the Dubai Endowment Sign

Image Credit: Supplied
Laila Mostafa Abdul Latif and Dr Hamad Al Hammadi at a press conference to announce the initiative yesterday.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Looking for a meaningful way to help support the environment in the UAE?

As the UAE officially marks 2017 as ‘The Year of Giving’, a new pathway is now available for individuals and the private sector to demonstrate their commitment to ecological stewardship through sponsorship.

In a statement on Tuesday, a new environment endowment initiative was announced by the Mohammad Bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy (MBRGCEC) and the Emirates Wildlife Society in association with WWF (EWS-WWF).

Organisers of the new initiative said that it enables participants to “start off the year with the launch of a first-of-its-kind initiative to support environment through endowment”.

The endowment is in keeping, said organisers, with the vision declared by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to promote the culture of giving back to the community and enhancing the spirit of loyalty to one’s country in 2017.

This new endownment also follows the ‘Global Vision for Endowment’, which was launched by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to revive the practice of endowment through innovative applications.

According to this initiative, EWS-WWF will specify private sector companies willing to support environment programmes sustainably so they meet the criteria to be eligible for the Dubai Endowment Sign in coordination with MBRGCEC.

The environment endowment initiative aims at strengthening public awareness of the importance of environment programmes, and encouraging companies to initiate their corporate social responsibility to support initiatives, studies, and research in the field of environment.

Laila Mostafa Abdul Latif, deputy director-general at EWS-WWF, said: “The UAE has a rich natural heritage as well as a history of protecting it. It is our collective duty as residents to help preserve our environment so our children and future generations can enjoy good and healthy lives. We will work in the coming period to attract supporters to be part of our innovative endowment and thus to contribute to the development of society through environmental support. We encourage companies willing to participate to reach out directly to us, and help us bring to life the first pillar of The Year of Giving which aims at creating a sense of community responsibility in the private sectors so as to fulfil their role in serving the community and contribute in the developmental march of the country.”

Dr Hamad Al Hammadi, secretary-general of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment, said, “We are keen to search for social needs that can be supported by endowment. We hope that the environment endowment will attract lots of companies willing to support environment programmes and research. Although participation in this initiative is considered as CSR, we provide a number of benefits to companies receiving the Dubai Endowment Sign.”

For details, log on to www.MBRgcec.ae

More from Environment

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEnvironment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
khalifa bin zayed

Also In Environment

UAE bans private wild animal ownership
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject