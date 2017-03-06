Mobile
Dubai space centre in MoU with South Korea

Th agreement provides for the transfer of know-how between the countries

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) in South Korea with the goal of cooperating on various space-related activities and transferring expertise.

The MoU was signed by Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Director General of MBRSC and Dr. Gwang-Rae Cho, president of KARI.

Commenting on the signing of the MoU, Yousuf Al Shaibani stressed the importance of the close relationship between MBRSC and KARI. He also referred to the knowledge transfer programme with MBRSC’s strategic partner Satrec Initiative, which started back in 2006 with the launch of the first-ever UAE satellite project DubaiSat-1.

“This MoU provides a concrete basis for the ongoing cooperation and partnership between the UAE and South Korea with respect to transferring the know-how of space technology, within coherent frameworks that will boost the UAE’s position in this regard, especially knowing that South Korea currently has a high profile with its notable achievements in the world space society,” Al Shaibani added.

On his part, Dr. Gwang-Rae Cho said: “Considering the importance of international collaboration in space development, the signing of this MoU between KARI and MBRSC is all the more meaningful as it will facilitate both implementing organisations in working together more effectively under the common goal of strengthening capacities in the space sector.”

United Arab Emirates
Dubai
United Arab Emirates
Dubai
