Abu Dhabi announces 5-year environment strategy

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) launches Strategic Plan 2016–2020 to shapes future of Abu Dhabi’s environment

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) has launched its new Strategic Plan 2016 – 2020, which defines the strategic initiatives that contribute to the Abu Dhabi Plan and the successful implementation of its priorities.

The strategy, which is EAD’s roadmap to the future, highlights the current environmental status, the nine key challenges the Emirate is facing, which are related to groundwater, air quality, climate change, waste, marine water quality, land quality, habitat loss, fisheries and forestry. The plan also places EAD’s position on each of these nine challenges and its strategy to tackle these challenges along with clear indications on how it measures success, said a press release issued by the EAD.

The plan has five priority areas to protect the emirate’s water, air and land, conserve and protect its biodiversity, provide sound environmental information, promote shared responsibility, ensure effective policy and regulations for the environment and position EAD as an organisation of excellence and a leader in environmental sustainability.

Using the Abu Dhabi Environment Vision 2030 as a framework, EAD’s Strategic Plan has been developed and is fully aligned with the UAE Vision 2021, as well as the UAE Green Growth Strategy and the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan.

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Western Region and EAD’s Chairman, said: “Our rich, unique yet frail natural heritage is deeply embedded in our collective national psyche. It is a vital part of who we are; our DNA. Our environment is a legacy, handed down from generation to generation. Our family values incorporate the fundamental belief that we must be wise custodians of the land and sea that we have inherited — it is our responsibility towards the future generations”.

Mohammad Ahmad Al Bowardi, EAD’s Managing Director said: “EAD is working to maintain and protect wildlife and marine biodiversity by implementing and strengthening relevant regulations, policies and laws. At the same time, we have carried out comprehensive research programmes and studies to understand biodiversity, to monitor ecosystems and species, and to anticipate future risks”.

Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, EAD’s Secretary General said: “Our strategy has been developed based upon a very sound scientific understanding of the impact of our growth on the natural environment. For nearly 20 years, EAD has carried out comprehensive research and studies to understand biodiversity, monitor ecosystems and species, and predict future risks. It is this compounded knowledge that has informed the development of our strategy,” she said.

United Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi
filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEnvironment

United Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi
