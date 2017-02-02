Watch: Dubai prisoners in desperate dash for freedom

Dubai: Three African prisoners were arrested shortly after escaping from an officer at Naif police station on Wednesday, Dubai Police said.

A video circulating on social media shows CCTV footage of the prisoners escaping.

They ran out of the main gate of the police station, with a group of officers chasing them, all captured by the footage.

The video shows the officers in hot pursuit as the escapees run into a busy Naif street.

Watch the video here:

Major-General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant to the Dubai Police Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, said the prisoners managed to escape as they entered the detention centre.

“One of them was arrested immediately outside the police station, while the other two managed to escape. We arrested them after two hours,” Maj General Al Mansouri said.

Dubai Police said the men were originally arrested for committing robberies in the Naif area on Wednesday and were being taken to a cell when they escaped.

“They were suspected in stealing from bank customers in Naif area and there was no handcuffs because they were still suspects,” Maj General Al Mansouri added.

“They took advantage from the rush hour inside the police station and the busy area.

“We launched investigation now of how they managed to escape.”