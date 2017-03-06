Two killed, 8 injured in crash on Dubai's Al Wasl Road
Dubai: Two persons died and eight others were injured when a vehicle rammed into a mini bus carrying workers on Al Wasl Road on Monday evening.
A police officer said four workers sustained serious injuries while others had moderate injuries.
All the victims were on the mini bus, the officer said. The first victim died on the spot, while the second died in hospital on Tuesday.
The crash happened when a sports utility vehicle driven by a woman entered Al Wasl Road and hit the mini bus, the officer said.