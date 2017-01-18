Mobile
Huge fire hits Jebel Ali industrial enclave: Dubai Police

Five firefighting teams battling blaze at Dubai Investments Park

  • Image Credit: Shafaat A. Shahbandari/Gulf News
  • Image Credit: Shafaat A. Shahbandari/Gulf News
  • Image Credit: Supplied
Gulf News
 

Dubai: More than four warehouses went up in flames at an industrial enclave in Dubai Investment Park on Wednesday.

According to eyewitness, the fire broke out at a furniture storage around 2.45pm and quickly spread to adjoining units.

Dozens of people were working in the affected warehouses when the fire broke out, forcing them to scamper out to safety. No injuries were reported.

Eyewitnesses said that the firefighters arrived within five minutes after the fire broke out, but by that time the blaze had engulfed four warehouses abetted by strong winds.

More than half a dozen fire engines have been battling the blaze for over three hours and have managed to contain it.

The fire is under control, but it is not yet out as the smoke continues to bellow out of the gutted warehouses.

Though, the extent of damage is not known yet, but it is estimated to be in millions.

The industrial enclave houses around 200 warehouses.

Dubai Police tweeted about the fire on its official twitter account @DubaiPoliceHQ saying: “A severe fire accident on Dubai Investments PJSC In Jabel Ali.”

 

More to come.

