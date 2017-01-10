Emirati toddler run over by car, killed
Sharjah: In a tragic incident, an 18-month-old Emirati girl was killed after a woman accidentally ran her over as she reversed the car from a parking lot.
The incident took place a few days ago in front of a restaurant in Kalba city.
Kalba is an exclave of the emirate of Sharjah, which lies on the Gulf of Oman coast, north of Oman and south of the emirate of Fujairah.
According to police reports, the motorist was reversing her vehicle when she failed to notice that the toddler was standing behind her vehicle.
The operations room at Sharjah Police had initially received a tip-off about the accident, and immediately dispatched an ambulance to the scene.
The young child sustained serious injuries and was transferred to hospital, but died several days later due to the severity of her wounds.
Sharjah Police are investigating the case to determine the cause behind the accident.
Comments
Melwyn SerraoJan 10, 2017 2:39
Reverse parking cameras should be made compulsory for all vehicles. Yesthis would be an added burden in terms of cost of buying and installingthe units, but this would actually prevent such fatal accidents, not tomention the mental agony of the poor parents and the driver as well. Iagree that the driver should have been more careful and vigilant butthere is a strong chance that smaller objects and children are standingbehind the vehicle but are not visible to the driver. Strongrecommendation: MAKE REVERSE CAMERAS COMPULSORY!!!