Emirati toddler run over by car, killed

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Emirati toddler run over by car, killed

The 18-month-old girl was standing in front of a restaurant in Kalba city when the motorist ran her over

Image Credit: Supplied
01
 

Sharjah: In a tragic incident, an 18-month-old Emirati girl was killed after a woman accidentally ran her over as she reversed the car from a parking lot.

The incident took place a few days ago in front of a restaurant in Kalba city.

Kalba is an exclave of the emirate of Sharjah, which lies on the Gulf of Oman coast, north of Oman and south of the emirate of Fujairah.

According to police reports, the motorist was reversing her vehicle when she failed to notice that the toddler was standing behind her vehicle.

The operations room at Sharjah Police had initially received a tip-off about the accident, and immediately dispatched an ambulance to the scene.

The young child sustained serious injuries and was transferred to hospital, but died several days later due to the severity of her wounds.

Sharjah Police are investigating the case to determine the cause behind the accident.

Expand

Comments

More from Emergencies

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEmergencies

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Latest Comment

Reverse parking cameras should be made compulsory for all vehicles. Yesthis would be an added burden in terms of cost of buying and installingthe units, but this would actually prevent such fatal accidents, not tomention the mental agony of the poor parents and the driver as well. Iagree that the driver should have been more careful and vigilant butthere is a strong chance that smaller objects and children are standingbehind the vehicle but are not visible to the driver. Strongrecommendation: MAKE REVERSE CAMERAS COMPULSORY!!!

Melwyn Serrao

10 January 2017 16:29jump to comments

Also In Emergencies

Young symbol of Afghan resilience lost to terror
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats