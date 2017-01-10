Emirati toddler run over by car, killed

Reverse parking cameras should be made compulsory for all vehicles. Yesthis would be an added burden in terms of cost of buying and installingthe units, but this would actually prevent such fatal accidents, not tomention the mental agony of the poor parents and the driver as well. Iagree that the driver should have been more careful and vigilant butthere is a strong chance that smaller objects and children are standingbehind the vehicle but are not visible to the driver. Strongrecommendation: MAKE REVERSE CAMERAS COMPULSORY!!!

Melwyn Serrao