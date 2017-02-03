Mobile
Dubai Police take up challenge of reducing road deaths

Saif instructs Dubai Police to reduce deaths on Shaikh Zayed Road by 21%

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Police have set a new challenge to reduce the number of road deaths this year as part of the Dubai Future Accelerators programme.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Traffic Department, Dubai Police, said they are looking to achieve the target of the government accelerators team in the challenge, i.e. reducing deaths on the most dangerous roads in the UAE.

“We received strict orders from Lt-General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, to reduce the number of deaths on Shaikh Zayed Road by 21 per cent,” Brigadier Al Mazroui said.

Dubai Police increased the number of police patrols on the road, as well as mobilised more radars to catch speeding drivers.

“We make designated spots for our patrols on the road to monitor the traffic and violators. We also concentrate on raising awareness and distribute posters to drivers.”

Dubai Police used social media to send awareness messages to drivers, and organised workshops and lectures to lorry drivers to educate them about the risk of speeding. “We delivered the lectures in their residential areas and camps as heavy vehicle accidents are the deadliest,” Brigadier Al Mazroui added.

Road fatalities in Dubai jumped to 198 last year, compared to 166 people killed in 2015.

The first government accelerators in the world were officially launched last November by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Human resources, environment, security, economy and education will be five core areas under an ambitious federal plan to achieve national agenda goals as part of the government accelerators programme.

