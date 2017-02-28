Community service for reckless driving praised

Last week, the young motorist, who performed dangerous stunts at City Walk and damaged property. was ordered to clean Dubai roads for four hours every day for a month.

Dubai: Community service as a punishment for reckless driving is expected to be a major topic of discussion at the next meeting of the Federal Traffic Council. Major General Mohammad Saif Al Zafein, Dubai Police’s Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations and Director of Federal Traffic Council, said: “We will discuss the suggestion of making reckless drivers do community service. If approved by the council’s members, the proposal will be sent to the Ministry of Interior for approval.” The council, which comprises directors of traffic departments in the UAE, will discuss the community service initiative after His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, last week ordered a 17-year-old Emirati stunt driver and his companions to clean Dubai’s streets as punishment for reckless driving at Dubai’s City Walk. “Shaikh Mohammad’s order was excellent. It will make young people responsible and dissuade them from committing any acts, which can affect society and the country’s image. It will also benefit traffic policemen by reducing the number of offences.” Maj Gen Al Zafein said social service is a powerful punishment as it serves as an example to others. “It is a new concept in the Arab world and many people are not aware about it, but in the US and Europe, it helped reduce the crime rate,” he said. Last week, the young motorist who performed dangerous stunts with his vehicle on a wet road at City Walk during rain and damaged property was ordered to clean Dubai roads for four hours every day for a month. The stunt driver’s vehicle was seized and he will have to pay Dh100,000 to get it back.