Child safety seat must for children under 10 in UAE
Dubai: Dubai Police on Wednesday warned parents against allowing their children under the age of 10 to be seated in the car’s rear seats without being buckled in a child seat.
Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of the police’s Traffic Department, said the police have fined 140 motorists in the last 14 months for violating this rule. Four children under the age of 10 died in traffic accidents last year and 75 were injured, said Brigadier Al Mazroui, who stressed that all children under 10 should be put in a child seat and restrained by the seatbelt when being seated in the rear of the vehicle. This must be followed till the child becomes as tall as 145cm.
“Parents put their children at risk when they let them sit on the rear seat [without the child seat].”
Brigadier Al Mazroui said reports in the UAE reveal that traffic accidents are the main cause of children’s deaths, apart from cases of children falling from buildings and drowning.
“[Buckling them up in child seats] can reduce the impact of a traffic accident but when the child is left [unrestrained] in the back seat, any minor accident can injure the child,” Brigadier Al Mazroui added.
At the same time, seating children under the age of 10 in the front seat of a vehicle will lead to a fine of Dh400 and four black points against the driver.
Other precautions parents must take to ensure their child’s safety are monitoring children’s behaviour inside the vehicle and locking all doors and windows so that children cannot be tempted to put their head or hands outside when the vehicle is moving.
He also warned parents against smoking in the car when children are present. This violation carries a fine of Dh500, which goes up to Dh10,000 if they are caught repeating the violation.
Thomas Edelman, CEO of RoadSafetyUAE, told Gulf News that parents must show their love for their children not by saying how much they love them but by taking every step to protect them at all times.
“If you love your children, then buckle them up in the back seat and never allow them to sit on rear seats [without restraining devices] especially if they are under the age of 10,” Edelman told Gulf News.
He added that to date, there is no holistic seat belt law in place in the UAE. “We sincerely hope the law will be implemented soon. In the interim, it is up to us to always buckle up our kids,” Edelman said. “Often, we see children seated in the car’s rear without seat belts, moving about freely when the car is in motion, sitting on the laps of older passengers or even in the lap of the driver. All of this must stop,” Edelman said.
Dos and don’ts
- Children under the age of 10 are not allowed to ride in the front seat of a vehicle.
- Always use proper restraining devices for your child (child seats, booster cushions).
- Never allow kids to move about freely inside the car.
- Do not allow your child to sit on the lap of any passengers or the driver.
Share your views.
Suresh10-Mar-2017 13:18
While I am aware that there is rule in place against allowing a childunder 10 years to sit in the front seat, not aware of any rule thatit's become mandatory to use child restraint-car seats for childrenat the back seat which is very good initiative by the authorities .Itslong over due and I sincerely hope that the law will be strictlyenforced as well such as the use of seat belts for adults. Its alarmingto see adults are wearing the seat-belts as law require them to so,whilst making their children travel with them without taking any safetyprecaution at all. I am sure one will argue saying that the seatbeltusage did not bring the fatality rates down on the roads, so we need todo all it takes to safeguard our children’s lives as well. Most ofus spend a lot of money to purchase a car, but do not buy childrestraint -carseat to protect the children travelling with us. I haveseen people driving around their cars at breakneck speeds whilst theirchildren popping their heads out of the car’s sun-roof or leaningout of the open window. It is totally parent’s responsibility tobuy a good quality carseat to protect their little ones as childrenobviously cannot purchase it or influence this decision. When you putyour child in a good quality child carseat, you should be able toprovide the best protection possible during a crash avoiding injuriesand even death. Most children are not too happy to sit in a Childrestraint carseat,but parents need to make them aware of the need to besafe and few journeys later it would become a habit for them. Its alsoimportant that you buy a child carseat suitable for your child dependingother age & size to make it safer and select the ones meet thehighest safety standards. Sub-standard ones can give a false sense ofsecurity and will not protect your child during an accident. It’sbetter to be safe than sorry and living with the guilt for rest of yourlife for not being responsible.
Baiju Nair09-Mar-2017 12:16
Many articles like this comes once in a while...But still 95% of theparents does not care about this. Daily you could see many cars in whichvery small children are allowed to sit in the front passengers seat withmany putting their heads and hands out through the window!!!. Manyparents are even seen making the kid sit on their lap while driving!!Like seriously..?? When are these people going to learn...?