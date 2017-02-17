UAE diplomat launches book for young Muslims

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UAE diplomat launches book for young Muslims

The book serves as a clear-eyed inspiration for the next generation of Muslims to understand how to be faithful

  • Image Credit: Third Line, Dubai.
  • Image Credit: Third Line, Dubai
Gulf News
 

Dubai: The UAE Ambassador to Russia, Omar Saif Ghobash, has launched his internationally acclaimed book ‘Letters to a Young Muslim’ in the country.

The book, released at The Third Line gallery in Dubai on February 9, draws on his own life experiences to address issues that concerned him when he was 16, and offers guidance to his sons, as they search for answers in a world plagued by extremism and mistrust of the ‘other’.

Ghobash was born in the UAE in 1971, the year the country was founded, to an Arab father and Russian mother. He studied law at Oxford and mathematics at the University of London, but has had a keen interest in art and literature. He is one of the founders of The Third Line gallery in Dubai, and cofounded the International Prize for Arabic Fiction in collaboration with the Man Booker Prize in London. He also sponsors the Saif Ghobash Banipal Prize for Arabic Literary Translation. He has been serving as the UAE Ambassador to Russia since 2008.

Ghobash lost his father in a violent attack in 1977, when he was just six. That traumatic experience made him aware of the extreme violence that surrounded him. His book is the result of his personal exploration in the years following the loss of his father, through the years he has spent representing his country, and into the present when he contemplates his role as a father to his two young sons.

In a series of personal letters to his sons, Ghobash offers a philosophical approach to pressing matters regarding faith and religion in the modern world. With the training of an experienced diplomat, and the personal responsibility of a father, he urges his sons and readers to be critical and to ask the key question: ‘How moderate Muslims can unite to find a voice that is true to Islam while actively and productively engaging in the modern world.’

The letters serve as a clear-eyed inspiration for the next generation of Muslims to understand how to be faithful to their religion and still navigate through the complexities of today’s world. They also reveal an intimate glimpse into a world many are unfamiliar with, providing an understanding of the everyday struggles Muslims face around the globe.

“I felt that my sons’ generation is exposed to many ideas that are powerful, simple and quite tempting. So, rather than focusing on the anger and frustration caused by the political and economic situation in the Arab and Muslim world, I have tried to put forward an approach to life that is constructive. I wrote this book to provide a framework for young people to be able to respect authority — be they parents, teachers, the government or religious scholars — but to also be aware that adults can be manipulative, and to have confidence in themselves and their own gut instinct.

“I want to say to young Arabs and all young Muslims that they should have confidence in their instincts, and believe that one can build a healthy and good life even in the worst of political and economic circumstances,” Ghobash says.

— Jyoti Kalsi is a writer based in Dubai.

More from Education

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEducation

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Education

Book for young Muslims launched

News Gallery

Pictures: IDEX begins with a bang in the capital

News Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Woman throws punch at man who groped her

Woman throws punch at man who groped her