Shaikh Mohammad puts forth his vision in new book

In the book, Shaikh Mohammad answers a lot of profound questions on development based on his personal knowledge and experience

  • A visitor browses ‘Reflections on Happiness and Positivity’ at the Emirates literature festival in Dubai.Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News
  • Shaikh Mohammad with Emirati elder Mohammad Salem Khamis during a tour of the northern emirates in June 2008. Image Credit: WAM
  • Shaikh Mohammad with children at the Arab Reading Challenge on September 16, 2015.Image Credit: WAM
  Image Credit:
  Image Credit:
  Image Credit:
 

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has put forward a new vision for administration, development and cultural work based on optimism and positivity, selfconfidence and confidence in the Arab people.

Shaikh Mohammad set out his vision in his book titled Ta’mulat fi Asa’adah Wl Ejabia (Reflections on Happiness and Positivity) which he launched yesterday.


The book, as Shaikh Mohammad said on his Twitter page, aims to convey the UAE’s experiment and create hope in the region.

Click here to read excerpts from 'Reflections on Happiness and Positivity'

In the book, Shaikh Mohammad answers a lot of profound questions on development based on his personal knowledge and experience in a narrative that is attractive for youth. The book involves several lessons and stories that are based on life’s philosophies. The book suggests that positivity is a perspective while the satisfaction of people is an end goal and a lifestyle.

The book, as Shaikh Mohammad said, aims to convey the UAE’s experience and how to create hope and resume the civilization in the Arab region.

“The positive leader is the one who closes his eyes, imagine the future and see the achievement that he wants to achieve,” Shaikh Mohammad said in the book.

He explains how the UAE desert has been turned into an international tourist destination and how Dubai Airport was built against the will of the British mandate. He describes how he leads an exceptional and unprecedented government and how he views politics and deals with politicians.
 

United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
Dubai
Dubai

United Arab Emirates

Dubai


