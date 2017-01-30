Mobile
Falcon hunting: Preserving ancestral heritage, authentic traditions

Al Marzoom Hunting Reserve lauded for preserving cultural, sporting identity of the region

  • Shaikh Hamdan visits Al Marzoom Hunting Reserve in the Western Region.Image Credit: WAM
  • Al Marzoom Reserve aims to make Abu Dhabi the top destination for traditional falcon hunting.Image Credit: WAM
  • Shaikh Hamdan Bin Zayed watches falcon hunting in the Western Region.Image Credit: WAM
  • The reserve has organised 500 hunting trips since November. Image Credit: WAM
 

Falcon hunting has its special place in the distinct culture and traditions of the Gulf and Arab region which deserves to be preserved and promoted.

So said Shaikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Western Region, who praised the directives of the leadership to preserve the ancestral heritage and authentic traditions of both the Arab and Gulf regions.

He also noted the praiseworthy efforts of Al Marzoom Hunting Reserve to preserve the cultural and sporting identity of the people of the region.

Shaikh Hamdan also highlighted the sanctuary’s role in maintaining environmental sustainability and saving local wildlife for future generations, as well as educating visitors about the ancestral heritage.

Shaikh Hamdan made the remarks during a visit to Al Marzoom Reserve in the Western Region.

Shaikh Hamdan was then provided a detailed explanation on the vital role of the reserve in raising the environmental awareness of its visitors by Obaid Khalfan Al Mazroui, Director of the Reserves Project and Director of the Department of Heritage Events at the Festival Management Committee, and Ahmad Bin Hayay Al Mansouri, Director of the Reserve.

Falcon hunting destination

“Al Marzoom Reserve aims to make Abu Dhabi the main international destination for traditional falcon hunting. It also aims to provide a unique traditional hunting experience, while working to preserve native species and improve education on training wild birds to educate visitors about the UAE’s heritage,” Al Mazroui said.

During the second hunting season from 2016 to 2017, the reserve has organised 500 hunting trips since November.

It received more than 700 visitors from around the UAE and GCC countries. It also released more than 1,800 Houbara birds during the hunting season.

Al Marzoom stands out from its counterparts around the world, not just due to its voluminous area of 923km, but also because it focuses on falconry and various aspects of Emirati heritage, with the aim of becoming the top destination around the world in this field.

