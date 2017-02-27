Dubai Canvas 2017 to start on March 1

Dubai: The third edition of Dubai Canvas, the public 3D art festival organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, is set to open on Wednesday, March 1.

Dubai Canvas 2017 will feature the works of 25 artists shortlisted for the Dubai Canvas 3D Art Award, the world’s first award that recognises excellence in 3D art. Held in partnership with Meraas, one of Dubai’s leading holding companies, the festival will run from March 1–7 at City Walk. The event is free for the public.

The Dh2.3 million Dubai Canvas 3D Art Award saw a total of 122 entries from 35 countries. Artists who submitted proposals for the award represent almost 80 per cent of the global community of 3D artists. A jury comprising of renowned international and local artists will evaluate the 25 shortlisted artworks to select three winners of the award. The winners will be honoured at a ceremony to be held at the festival. There will also be a ‘People’s Choice’ award based on votes from the public.

Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office Mona Al Merri said: “Dubai Canvas has become a magnet for the world’s most accomplished 3D artists, which reflects Dubai’s growing status as a global art hub. The success of the annual art event also signifies the growing vibrance and international diversity of Dubai’s art scene, and the creative and innovative spirit of the city. This year, the art featured at the festival is based on the theme of happiness, which has been inspired by the UAE’s own focus on people’s happiness as one of its most important goals. The theme also reflects Dubai’s objectives of becoming a city of happy, creative and empowered people and a preferred place for people from across the world to live, work and visit.”

Public spaces in City Walk, Meraas’ urban living destination, have been converted into open-air ‘canvases’ for artists to create and display their work. The participating artists started working on their art pieces a week prior to the official start of the festival, giving the public a rare opportunity to watch the master artists at work.

In addition to the art displays, leading international 3D artists and UAE-based art organisations will hold free workshops that teach art skills to the public. The workshops are part of Brand Dubai’s effort to take art closer to the local community.

Brand Dubai Director Maitha Bu Humaid said: “These workshops, which will impart both basic and advanced art skills, present a unique opportunity for members of the public to learn from some of the world’s most innovative 3D artists and local art organisations. The workshops will allow both adults and children to tap their inner artist, whatever be their skill levels. Families can spend time together to explore their creative talents and abilities, and more experienced artists will benefit from exposure to street art techniques that can widen their palette.”

Dubai-based art organisations will conduct dedicated workshops for children. There will also be a variety of entertainment shows including acrobatic displays and musical performances. UAE-based organisations conducting workshops include The Cultural Office of Shaikha Manal Bint Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Art Dubai, Dubai Community Theatre & Arts Centre, Maraya Art Centre and the Mine Gallery. Some of the leading international 3D artists delivering workshops at Dubai Canvas include Odeith, Leon Keer, Fanakapan, Cuboliquido, Gennaro Troia and Andres Petroselli.

Dubai Canvas 2017 aims to build on the success of last year’s Festival. The 2016 event, which featured the works of a wide array of artists from across the world, received an overwhelming response from both residents and visitors to Dubai.

To view the schedule of workshops and other activities at Dubai Canvas 2017, please visit www.dubaicanvas.ae or www.branddubai.com.