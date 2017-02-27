Mobile
Stunt-driver video leads to arrest

Video recorded at wedding party showed man driving car on two wheels to impress guests

Image Credit: Courtesy: Sharjah Police
The Recorded by guests at the wedding party, the video quickly raced across the internet alerting police who launched an investigation into the dangerous driving.
Gulf News
 

Sharjah: An extremely popular video shared on social media of a man driving recklessly at a Sharjah wedding celebration has led to the driver’s arrest, said Sharjah Police on Monday.

Recorded by guests attending the wedding party, the video quickly raced across the internet alerting police who launched an investigation into the dangerous driving.


Police said the driver’s act of driving on only two wheels placed people’s lives in danger at the wedding reception.

An Emirati man, who has not been identified, was taken into police custody, police said.

Police said the man’s irresponsible driving caught on video showed him driving his vehicle in a manner that made loud noises seemingly to impress guests at the party.

The clip also showed the car being driven without a legal licence plate number.

Colonel Dr Ahmad Saeed Al Naour, Acting Director of the Traffic and Patrol Department, said the driver intentionally drove his car without a number plate and hid the colour of the car by covering it with different pictures to misguide police and escape identification or arrest.

After being taken into custody, police said the driver confessed that he had intentionally performed the stunts to celebrate wedding party of one of his relatives.

Col Al Naour said police will intensity their inspections in the area to prevent such practices.

 

 

 

 

 

