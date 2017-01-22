Mobile
Dubai appeal court upholds death sentence for the killer of Jordanian child Obaida

Dubai Appeal Court hands out unanimous verdict that the Jordanian convict Nidal Eisa Abdullah should be executed

Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
Obaida Sedqi
 

Dubai: A man, who kidnapped an eight-year-old boy on May 20, 2016 from his father’s garage in Sharjah and then raped and killed him in Al Mamzar, lost his appeal on Monday and will be executed. 

On Sunday morning, the Dubai Appeal Court handed out a unanimous decision that Jordanian convict, Nidal Eisa Abdullah should be executed.

Abdullah had earlier denied kidnapping and raping the 8-year-old Jordanian boy Obaida Sedqi but pleaded guilty to murdering the victim.

In August, the Dubai Court of First Instance sentenced the convict to death for kidnapping, raping and killing the boy while he was drunk.

Prosecutors appealed the primary judgement and asked the Appeal Court to uphold the capital punishment against Abdullah, who also appealed and sought a reduced punishment.

Abdullah was brought into courtroom 20, shackled with cuffs in his hands and legs and stood behind the dock as he heard presiding judge Eisa Al Sharif saying: "The court has unanimously upheld the death sentence. Meanwhile, the accused will be referred to the Misdemeanours Court to be prosecuted for drinking liquor and driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol."

Family and relatives of the victim were heard shouting: “congratulations for your death ... May you die soon and Allah take your soul”.

Records said the last time the father saw Obaida alive was in Abdullah's car at 5pm shortly before the latter decided to kidnap and rape the eight-year-old.

Court records said the accused lured the boy to his car by offering to buy him a scooter and then he drove to Al Mamzar area in Dubai. There, he moved the victim to the back seat and had forced sex with him. He assaulted the boy before he strangled him with a red gotra when the victim tried to defend himself.

Dubai
