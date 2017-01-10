Mobile
Woman visitor jailed for prostitution

Woman was arrested after she fought with a group of workers who had hired her for group sex

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A woman visitor, who was arrested for having group sex with workers and quarrelling with them over her fees, has been jailed for three months for working in prostitution.

A labour accommodation’s security guard told the police that a fight erupted between a group of workers and 30-year-old Nigerian prostitute whom they had hired for paid sex at their room in Al Quoz.

The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the woman of working in prostitution after she had pleaded guilty.

“Yes, I worked in prostitution,” the 30-year-old told the presiding judge.

The presiding judge said the accused will be deported after serving her punishment.

A policeman said the security guard had prevented the workers and the woman from leaving after he reported the incident to the police.

“A police team was dispatched to the labour accommodation … the guard had prevented the workers and the woman from leaving. Upon questioning the woman, she said she had agreed with a group of workers to have paid sex with them … every person was supposed to pay her Dh150.”

The guard said he had restrained the men after he spotted the woman leaving their room and since the accommodation is for men only. The workers and the woman were apprehended and taken to the police station, a policeman testified.

The primary judgement remains subject to appeal within 13 days.

Dubai
