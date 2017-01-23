Man, 72, accused of kissing tourist at Dubai Museum

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Man, 72, accused of kissing tourist at Dubai Museum

Suspect admits molesting woman, asks for leniency because he is a heart patient

Gulf News
 

Dubai: An elderly carpenter has been accused of hugging and kissing a female tourist against her will after he talked her into taking a selfie with him at Dubai Museum.

The 72-year-old Indian carpenter was said to have convinced the Chinese tourist, who was visiting the Dubai Museum, to take a photo with him when he put his arm around her shoulder then hugged and kissed her in February.

The tourist ran away from the carpenter told a security guard about the incident, who accompanied her to the museum’s management to report the incident to police.

The woman also emailed the details of the incident to the museum’s management.

Prosecutors accused the suspect of molesting the Chinese woman.

When he appeared before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Monday, the suspect pleaded guilty.

He contended before presiding judge Urfan Omar that he was not aware of what he had done and that he is a heart patient. He asked for leniency.

The Nigerian guard testified to prosecutors that when the tourist informed him about the incident, she was crying.

“She pointed towards the suspect and told me that he molested her. I took her to the museum’s management to lodge a complaint because she wanted to call the police,” the guard told prosecutors.

A museum official told prosecutors: “She said the suspect asked for her contact number. She also alleged that he hugged and kissed her against her will.”

A ruling in the case will be announced on February 13.

More from Courts

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECourts

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Courts

Four jailed for Dh290,000 phone theft

News Gallery

Shaikh Mohammad on a three-day India visit

News Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs