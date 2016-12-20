Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Palestinian parliament to hold first session in a decade

One-fourth of lawmakers demanded the session be held without any delay

Gulf News
 

Ramallah: The Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) is scheduled to hold its first session in a decade, after a quarter of the council demanded that an emergency session be held without delay, according to a senior Palestinian official.

Speaking to Gulf News, Dr Hassan Khuraishah, the second vice-president of the PLC, said that at least 16 members of the Fatah movement, as well as all Hamas lawmakers have demanded the emergency session.

“The session will address the issue of the latest decision by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to remove the immunity of five of the lawmakers in his Fatah movement,” Khuraishah said. “We will issue a resolution regarding the illegality and unconstitutionality of the move.”

In terms of Palestinian law, parliamentarians are granted diplomatic immunity from all arrest and prosecution. However, last November, the Palestinian Constitutional Court issued a ruling granting the Palestinian president the undisputed right to waive the immunity of lawmakers. A presidential decision to remove the immunity of parliamentarians Mohammad Dahlan, Shami Al Shami, Sasser Juma’a, Jamal Al Tirawi and Najat Abu Baker – all members of Abbas’s Fatah movement and the Fatah parliamentary block at the PLC – followed the ruling.

The five Palestinian lawmakers have been charged with the theft of public funds, arms trading and defamation.

The 132-member PLC has not been operational since the Islamist movement of Hamas won the parliamentary elections in 2006 and a year later violently took control of the Gaza coastal strip.

Basic Palestinian law and the rules which administer the PLC stipulate that the Palestinian parliament must convene a session if one-fourth of its members request such a session.

Khuraishah said that an official emergency session request was submitted to PLC vice-president Ahmad Bahar in Gaza.

“Bahar is coordinating the issue in the Gaza Strip, and I am in charge of dealing with it in the West Bank,” Khuraishah told Gulf News. “The session will be held via video conferencing, or if that technology is not available, lawmakers will meet by telephone,” he said.

Khuraishah says that to date there have been no objections to convening the session.

“It is true that nobody has the right to object to the PLC holding its first session in a decade, but we want this session to be amicable and not one that causes disputes and differences,” he said. “We have contacted Al Mukata’a [the presidential headquarters] to reassure them that the coming session is not meant to target anybody, but as yet, have not received a response to our calls.”

More from Palestine

tags from this story

Mahmoud Abbas
follow this tag on MGNMahmoud Abbas
Palestinian Authority
follow this tag on MGNPalestinian Authority
Hamas
follow this tag on MGNHamas

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaPalestine

tags

Mahmoud Abbas
follow this tag on MGN
Palestinian Authority
follow this tag on MGN
Hamas
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Palestine

Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian teen

Framed Gallery

Living in the smog of China

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Aleppo ravaged by war
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed