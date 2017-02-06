Jumblatt throws down the gauntlet in Lebanon

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Jumblatt throws down the gauntlet in Lebanon

Says apply Ta’if Accords, or amended 1960 electoral law

Gulf News
 

Beirut: In what is turning out to be a matter of confessional principle that upholds Lebanon’s socio-political fabric, Druze leader Walid Jumblatt threw down the gauntlet on Sunday as he formally rejected the much discussed proportional vote law. He insisted that either an amended version of the disputed 1960 majoritarian system ought to be adopted or that the 1989 Ta’if Accords be formally applied.

Ta’if, which is yet to be ushered in, called for the creation of a Senate — presumably led by a Druze. More importantly, it maintained that confessionalism ought to be abolished, and that, to put it mildly, is work in progress in a society defined by confessionalism.

The Lebanese confessional system recognises 18 communities, both Muslim and Christian, with specific political rights, translated with representation across the spectrum, including most government offices.

Proportionality, based on each sect, would presumably grant each of the 18 leading communities their representation according to their demographic weight in the country.

Jumblatt’s remarks, which came as he was reelected to head the Progressive Socialist Party (PSP), dismissed a proposal floated by Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, who is also the leader of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM). The Druze leader perceived Bassil’s four-party [FPM, Future Movement, Amal and Hezbollah] committee meetings to agree on a new voting system ahead of the February 21 deadline for the upcoming parliamentary polls, as little more than an FPM effort to “eliminate historic pro-Jumblatt Christian representation”.

According to the usually reliable Al Jumhuriyyah daily, “Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil told the four-party committee that he is willing to be lenient with Jumblatt regarding the Druze seats but that it is out of the question for his bloc to comprise any Christian MPs”.

In response, Jumblatt demanded that parliamentary elections be held on time (in May 2017), though he pointed out that the Ta’if Accords made no mention of sect-based proportionality, a favourite of both the FPM and Hezbollah.

What added to the ongoing confusion, exacerbated by unending meetings among elites reiterating the same positions for weeks and months on end, was the position reached by President Michel Aoun. On Friday, the head-of-state vowed to confront parties that are allegedly obstructing the endorsement of a new electoral law (the PSP), rejected the 1960 law, and threatened to put a new voting system to a popular referendum.

Foreign Minister Boutros Harb, a member of parliament from Batroun and an established constitutional scholar, clarified that a referendum “seeks to avoid [staging] elections”, which was yet another anti-Aoun and anti-FPM/Hezbollah provocation.

Jumblatt did not take the referendum bait as he stressed the necessity for a partnership with the FPM, saying that the PSP was represented in the government “with two ministers and we have voted for President Michel Aoun. We hope that President Aoun will understand different viewpoints to reach with him and others a new electoral law”, he concluded.

What truly preoccupied Jumblatt were the implications of the hybrid law proposal that calls for electing a part of parliamentary seats under a majoritarian system and another part under a proportional vote law that, he insisted, would deprive his 11-member bloc of some parliamentary seats in the Chouf-Aley region.

The Druze chieftain affirmed that full sect-based proportionality — even if is not mentioned in the Ta’if Accords — can only be introduced in Lebanon when “political confessionalism is eliminated and when Parliament becomes a non-sectarian body”. Short of that, Jumblatt reiterated, the best option is to amend the 1960 formula, or live with the consequences of a new political crisis.

More from Lebanon

tags from this story

Lebanon
follow this tag on MGNLebanon

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaLebanon

tags

Lebanon
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Lebanon

Trump curbs on Iran hit two Lebanese nationals

Framed Gallery

Plight of Iraqi refugee children at Khazer camp

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body