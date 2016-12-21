Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Jordan arrest man suspected of funding Daesh attack

Suspect detained in a raid on a house in Karak province by police looking for the perpetrators behind Sunday’s shooting spree

Gulf News
 

Amman: Jordanian security forces have arrested a man suspected of funding an attack by Daesh which killed 10 people including a Canadian tourist, a security source said Wednesday.

The suspect was detained in a raid on a house in Karak province on Tuesday by police looking for the perpetrators behind Sunday’s shooting spree, official news agency Petra quoted the source as saying.

The suspect “admitted to ties with the terrorist cell that targeted security forces and civilians” on Sunday “and to buying weapons and funding the cell,” the source said.

Another suspect and four policemen were killed in Tuesday’s shootout between gunmen and security forces at the house in Karak’s Qarifla area.

Jordanian television showed footage of the house, whose walls were riddled with bullet holes.

Sunday’s attack in Karak, home to one of the region’s biggest Crusader castles, killed seven policemen and two Jordanian civilians as well as a female Canadian tourist.

Four assailants were killed by the Jordanian security forces after an hours-long siege of the castle, where the suspects had fled after opening fire on police.

The security source said the investigation into the attack was ongoing.

Daesh on Tuesday claimed responsibility, saying it was carried out by four “soldiers of the caliphate” who used machineguns and hand grenades.

A statement said the assault targeted Jordanian “apostate” security forces and citizens of the US-led coalition battling the terrorists in Syria and Iraq.

Jordan is part of the alliance and has carried out air strikes targeting Daesh. It also hosts coalition troops on its territory.

Mu’ath Al Kassasbeh, a Jordanian fighter pilot from Karak, was captured by the militants when his plane went down in Syria in December 2014, and he was later burned alive in a cage.

Sunday’s attack has dealt a blow to the country’s vital tourism sector, which had already suffered from the 2011 Arab uprisings and conflict in neighbouring Iraq and Syria.

More from Jordan

tags from this story

Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
Jordan
follow this tag on MGNJordan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaJordan

tags

Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
Jordan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Jordan

4 policemen killed in new terror strike in Karak
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party