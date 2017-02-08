Mobile
Daesh adapting to military pressure by shifting to ‘dark web’: UN official

It is resorting to increasingly covert communication and recruitment methods

Gulf News
 

United Nations: The United Nations (UN) political chief warned on Tuesday that the Daesh terrorist group is adapting to increasing military pressure by shifting to the “dark web”.

Jeffrey Feltman, the UN under-secretary-general for political affairs, made the remarks when he was briefing the UN Security Council on the UN chief’s latest report on the threat posed by the Daesh to international peace and security, Xinhua reported.

Feltman said that Daesh was adapting in several ways to military pressure by resorting to increasingly covert communication and recruitment methods, including by using the “dark web”, encryption and messengers.

The report stressed that Daesh was on the defensive militarily in several regions.

“Although its income and the territory under its control are shrinking, Daesh still appears to have sufficient funds to continue fighting,” Feltman said.

Feltman noted that Daesh relies mainly on income from extortion and hydrocarbon exploitation, even though resources from the latter are on the decline.

UN member states are concerned that Daesh would try to expand other sources of income, such as kidnapping for ransom, and increase its reliance on donations, he said.

While the previous reports on the subject have focused on Southeast Asia, Yemen and East Africa, Libya and Afghanistan, the report, which is the fourth on this subject, zeroes in on Europe, North Africa and West Africa.

It noted that the Daesh has conducted a range of attacks in Europe since declaring in 2014 its intent to target the region.

Some of these attacks were directed and facilitated by Daesh personnel, while others were enabled by Daesh providing guidance or assistance or were inspired through its propaganda.

