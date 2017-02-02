UAE protests Iran’s arming Yemen rebels with drones

Dubai: The on Thursday it summoned the Iranian envoy to protest Tehran’s arming of Al Houthi rebels in Yemen, including providing drones, in their fight against the government.

The foreign ministry handed the charge d’affaires a “protesting memorandum concerning Iran’s illegal arming” of Al Houthi rebels, according to state news agency WAM.

It said that “Iranian weapons, including unmanned drones targeted recently by the Arab coalition, represent a flagrant violation” of UN Security Council resolutions.

UAE warplanes recently destroyed a rebel drone before it was launched on Yemen’s west coast.

The Yemeni government and its allies have repeatedly accused Iran of arming the insurgents.

In the US, President Donald Trump’s top national security adviser that Washington will act against Iran unless it stops testing ballistic missiles and supporting Al Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Administration officials said Iran was providing key support by arming, training and financing the rebels, with a goal of leveraging its relationship with the Houthis to “build a long-term presence in Yemen.”

US Defense Department officials said they have been directed to explore ways the US can challenge Iran in Yemen.

“In these and other similar activities,” Flynn said, “Iran continues to threaten US friends and allies in the region.”

On Thursday morning, Trump took to Twitter to reiterate the warning: “Iran has been formally PUT ON NOTICE for firing a ballistic missile.Should have been thankful for the terrible deal the US made with them!”.

Later in the day, Iran rejected the warning as unfounded and “provocative”.

“Claims made by US President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor are baseless, repetitive and provocative,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said, quoted by state news agency IRNA.

