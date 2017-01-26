Mumbai-based doctor meets 500kg woman in Egypt

Eman Ahmad with her sister Shaimaa, Dr Muffazal Lakdawala, and a family member at her home in the port city of Alexandria.

Mumbai: A Mumbai-based doctor has assured an Egyptian woman, possibly the world’s heaviest, that his team of specialists would do their best to address her multiple medical problems.

Dr Muffazal Lakdawala, an Indian laparoscopic surgeon, met Eman Ahmad, 36, at her home in the port city of Alexandria last week.

“I was very moved to see how her family has rallied around her and been such an amazing support system for her,” the doctor who specialises in bariatric and gastrointestinal oncology surgery, said.

Eman’s sister, Shaima, contacted Dr Lakdawala in October of last year, after repeated pleas for doctors worldwide to help Eman fell on deaf ears.

Shaima was touched when the Indian doctor offered to help her sister free of charge, since her family would not be able to afford the costly operations.

Eman has been unable to leave her house for the past 25 years.

According to Dr Lakdawala, the case is complex and Eman has a long journey ahead of her. She will need to undergo a series of diagnostic tests conducted by a team comprising endocrinologist, cardiologist, physician, dietitian, anaesthesiologist, neurologist and nephrologist, who will ascertain every risk parameter in her treatment.

“Eman is a high-risk patient, She has already suffered a stroke resulting in paralysis of her right arm and leg, she cannot speak, has type 2 diabetes, hypertension, severe obstructive and restrictive lung disease, gout and is at a very high risk of pulmonary embolism,” he said.

Dr Lakdawala has launched a fund-raising campaign for anyone who wishes to help Eman’s cause.

It is estimated that her medical treatment, which includes air and ground transportation and hospital drugs, costs around 5 million rupees.

Currently, a one-bed hospital is also being built on the premises of Saifee Hospital in Charni Road where the facility will comprise an operation theatre, an intensive care unit, an attendants’ room, and other essentials. The entire unit is being built keeping Eman’s requirements in mind.

Speaking to Gulf News, Dr Lakdawala’s office said the date of her surgery would be fixed once the funds are raised.

She will likely have to be transported by a cargo plane.

“She will have to be assessed upon arrival to see how her body has reacted to the journey,” his office said.

Dr Lakdawala is the founder of Centre for Obesity and Digestive Surgery Mumbai and also chairman of Institute of Minimal Access Surgical Sciences and Research Centre, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, and Medeor Hospital, Dubai.