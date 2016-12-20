At least 22 dead in clashes in Yemen’s Taiz
ADEN (AFP): At least 22 people were killed in clashes between government forces and rebels on the outskirts of the flashpoint city of Taiz in southwest Yemen, military sources said Tuesday.
The fighting late on Monday north of Taiz, held by government troops but partly surrounded by Shiite Al Houthis and their rebel allies, left at least 14 rebels and eight soldiers dead, they said.
Residents said relative calm was restored on Tuesday.
In the north, two government officers were killed in clashes around the Red Sea port town of Midi, the sources said, while a rights activist said a 13-year-old girl died when a shell fired by rebels crashed into her home in the southern province of Dhaleh.
Yemen’s 20-month-old conflict has killed more than 7,000 people and wounded nearly 37,000, the United Nations says.
The Al Houthis overran the capital Sana’a and other parts of the impoverished country in September 2014, prompting a Saudi-led Arab military coalition to intervene six months later in support of President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi.