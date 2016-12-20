Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

50 people killed in heavy clashes in Taiz

Government troops recapture base on the outskirts of the city

Image Credit: AFP
A Yemeni tribesman of the Popular Resistance Committee, supporting pro-government forces, fires a weapon as a fellow tribesman rescues the body of a comrade in Taiz on Monday.
Gulf News
 

Al Mukalla: A spokesperson for Yemen government loyalists in the war-torn city of Taiz said on Tuesday that 50 people have been killed in fierce clashes between his forces and Al Houthis on the eastern and western outskirts.

Colonel Mansour Al Hassani told Gulf News that the fighting erupted on Sunday and Monday when Al Houthis assaulted the air defence brigade controlled by the government forces on the western edges of the city. He added that 41 Al Houthis and nine government forces were killed and dozens injured on both sides and the government forces mounted a counterattack and managed to recapture the base from Al Houthis.

“We kicked them out of the brigade and killed 35 of their fighters.” Another six Al Houthis were killed in heavy clashes near the presidential palace.

“It was a back-breaking blow to Al Houthis who had amassed their forces outside the city for ten days to storm the brigade. We retrieved bodies of their fighters and took them to hospitals.” Al Hassani said.

Residents told Gulf News on Tuesday that the fierce fighting subsided on Monday night after Al Houthis pulled out of the area. Medics reported receiving several deaths and many injured people.

Sadeq Al Shoja’a, the head of the field hospital inside the government-controlled areas of the city, told Gulf News that his hospital received four bodies of fighters and a civilian. “The civilian was gunned down by Al Houthi sniper the moment he left his house last night,” Al Shoja’a said.

For more than a year, fighting focused on the edges of the country’s third largest city as the rebel forces have failed to advance towards the downtown which is under the control of army units and tribesmen loyal to the internationally recognised president.

Similarly, fighting broke out in Marib when the government forces pushed back Al Houthis’ assault in Nerwah district, the rebels’ last remaining enclave in the province. The province hosts thousands of government and Saudi-led coalition forces that reinforce major battlefields in the neighbouring Jawf and Sana’a provinces with men and arms.

In the south, a soldier was killed and several others injured when an IED blast ripped through their armed vehicles in the city of Lawder in Abyan province.

Al Qaida has suffered fatal defeats since April when the government forces, backed by the Saudi-led coalition, pushed them out of their major strongholds in South Yemen, including Hadramout’s Mukalla, Yemen’s fifth largest city.

More from Yemen

tags from this story

Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfYemen

tags

Yemen
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Yemen

Yemen in broad counter-terrorism sweep
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party