Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

New Saudi-Oman road to open beginning of 2017

Road has been called an “engineering marvel” as it was built through the moving sands of the vast Empty Quarter

Image Credit:
Road.Twitter
Gulf News
 

Muscat: Saudis and Omanis are eagerly waiting for the opening of a 680kilometre-long road linking Oman with Saudi Arabia via the Empty Quarter. It’s expected to be a historic milestone linking two of the biggest countries of the GCC by land for the first time ever.

The Saudi Transport Ministry has affirmed that the road linking the two countries will be opened by the beginning of 2017, reported Al Hayat newspaper.

The new road will cut the distance to Saudi Arabia by more than 800 kilometres. Currently, the distance between Oman and Saudi Arabia via UAE is nearly 2,000 kilometres.

The road was supposed to be opened in 2016, but it was delayed. The ministry did not specify the reasons for the hold up.

More than 200 million Omani riyals (Dh1.9 billion) have been spent by the Oman government on construction on its territory while the Saudi side has spent approximately one billion Saudi rials.

The construction work on the road linking the two countries via the Empty Quarter was completed in 2013, according to Omani authorities.

A 160-kilometre stretch of the road is in Oman, while 566 kilometres is in Saudi Arabia.

In Oman, the road starts from Tanam area of Ibri province, passing through oilfields until it reaches the Oman-Saudi border in the Empty Quarter.

In Saudi Arabia, the stretch will link Haradh-Batha road with Al Shiba oilfield at a length of 319 kilometres and the stretch between Al Shiba and to the Omani border will be 247 kilometres.

The road has been called an “engineering marvel” as it is built through the moving sands of the vast Empty Quarter, the largest contiguous sand desert in the world, with an area of about 640,000 square kilometres.

The project involved constructing sand bridges between high rising dunes, according to Famco, the Saudi contractor.

130 million cubic metres of sand was transported to construct the bridges.

That, according to Famco, is equivalent to 26 pyramids.

Meanwhile, despite the importance of the road for both Saudis and Omanis, many say they will be reluctant to use it due to its length and the lack of public services like petrol stations, restaurants and other facilities.

Mohammad Al Yousfi, a Twitter user, said that the Saudi authorities should run awareness campaigns before the opening of the road, urging motorists to abide by the traffic rules and not venturing out for hunting trips as most of the areas where road passing are uninhabited.

Al Yousifi added that the accumulation of sand on the road could cause fatal road accidents, stressing the need of providing of ambulance services and street lights along the road.

Economic experts believe that the opening of the new road will offer a vista of opportunities and boost trade and tourism as well as enhancing the social integration between families of both sides.

More than 100,000 Omani nationals go to Makkah for Haj and Umrah every year, taking buses or their own vehicles, according to the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs.

Conversely, thousands of Saudis flock to Salalah province, in the southern part of Oman, which is the Oman’s most popular region due to its lush greenery and sub-tropical climate in summer.

The Omani Ministry of Transport and Communication has already floated tenders for investment along the stretch for building integrated service stations on the Ibri-Empty Quarter road, leading to the border with Saudi Arabia.

More from Saudi Arabia

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfSaudi Arabia

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Oman
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Saudi Arabia

Saudi women dismiss bid to link work, divorce
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed