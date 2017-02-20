Call for accountability over rain havoc in Saudi Arabia

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Call for accountability over rain havoc in Saudi Arabia

People use lull in rain to attempt to fix damages but more rain predicted in the coming days

  • A flooded road in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, following heavy rains late on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Image Credit: Supplied / Gulf News
  • A Saudi man carries his father in a flooded street.Image Credit: Courtesy: Twitter
Gulf News
 

Manama: The Governor of the Eastern Province in Saudi Arabia has promised to review all the shortcomings of how authorities dealt with the heavy rain that lashed the region for one week and to hold those who failed in their responsibilities accountable.

Prince Saud Bin Nayef took full responsibility for everything that happened in the province but said he wanted to find appropriate solutions to address the failures.

“Citizens are always right and that they should appreciate that the meeting we are holding today is not to look for excuses, and if there is a need for an apology, we should be the one to apologise,” Prince Saud said, Saudi daily Okaz reported on Monday.

The wettest week in years has caused havoc in several areas in Saudi Arabia and some highways in the Eastern Province were flooded, cars were submerged and power poles and trees were toppled resulting in heavy losses.

“There was damage from the rain and we must discuss them and review them in order to ensure that they don’t happen in the future,” the governor said.

In Bahrain, where flooding due to rains also hit hard, families were invited to file applications to receive compensation following the formation of an ad hoc committee by the Ministry of Works, Municipality Affairs and Urban Planning.

Social media users had a field day as they posted pictures and video clips last week showing the effect of the rains and winds on roads and buildings.

Many young people were seen swimming, rowing small boats or even jet skiing in flooded streets.

Armed with a great sense of humour, they saw the rain as an opportunity to engage in acts they could post on their social media accounts.

“For some people, the rainy season is a great chance to win likes and admirations for the stunts they perform to draw attention,” Abdul Aziz Bu Qais, an office holder, said. “Sometimes, the stunts are fun and enjoyable, but at times, they are risky and we are afraid these people are endangering their lives just for some ephemeral glory on a social media platform.”

Following days of interrupted rain, Sunday and Monday were dry in the Eastern Province although the temperatures were as low as six degrees, according to the Saudi General Authority of Meteorology and Environment Protection.

Forecasts for the next days mention more rain.

People used the lull to attempt to fix the damages they incurred in their homes or cars with mechanics reporting that engines and electrical wiring were the most common damages they saw while repairing vehicles.

More from Saudi Arabia

tags from this story

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfSaudi Arabia

tags

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Saudi Arabia

Amid diversification aim, Saudis to tourism
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Moment on phone and he went off bridge

Moment on phone and he went off bridge

Top Sharjah locations where rents have fallen

Top Sharjah locations where rents have fallen

Look: Dubai’s ruling family bonding outdoors

Look: Dubai’s ruling family bonding outdoors