Qatar World Cup construction workers to get ‘cooling’ hats

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Qatar World Cup construction workers to get ‘cooling’ hats

A fan in the top of the helmet blows air over a cold pack onto the person’s face reducing skin temperature

Image Credit: EPA/LANDOV
construction workers leave a work site in Qatar's capital Doha.
Gulf News
 

Doha: Migrant workers building soccer stadiums in Qatar’s desert heat are to be given ‘cooling’ hard hats to reduce their body temperature and risk of suffering heat stroke, tournament organisers said.

Scientists at Qatar University designed the solar-powered hard hats to improve conditions for 2022 World Cup labourers who rights groups say have suffered abuses.

A fan in the top of the helmet blows air over a cold pack onto the person’s face reducing skin temperature by up to 10 degrees centigrade, said Saud Ghani, an engineering professor at Qatar University.

“Our objective was to reduce heat stress and heat strokes for workers in Qatar and the region,” said Ghani.

About 5,100 construction workers from Nepal, India and Bangladesh are building stadiums in Qatar where summer temperatures can reach 50 degrees.

Doha enforces a ban on outdoor work for several hours a day during the hottest months of the year.

But migrant workers have complained about heat exhaustion and dehyrdration while working in summer.

Around 260 migrant workers from India died in the whole of Qatar in 2015, according to figures from the Indian embassy in Doha seen by Reuters.

In May an Indian labourer died of a heart attack while performing steel work on a World Cup stadium in Doha in an incident officials denied was caused by working conditions.

The helmets, which can provide cooling in hot temperatures for up to four hours, will be introduced at all World Cup building sites next summer, said an official from Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the body overseeing the tournament’s organisation.

American athletes have used body-based cooling technology including “ice hats” to improve their performance but this would be the first time the technology has been used on a widescale basis in construction.

More from Qatar

tags from this story

Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Nepal
follow this tag on MGNNepal
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh
FIFA World Cup
follow this tag on MGNFIFA World Cup

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfQatar

tags

Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Nepal
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGN
FIFA World Cup
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Qatar

Punish mosque parking lot abusers, Qataris say
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan