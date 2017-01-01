First woman to head police station in Oman

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) recently appointed an Omani female officer as the head of a police station for the first time.

Lieutenant Colonel Shaikhah Bint Ashour Al Hambasiyah, the new head of Watayah police station in the capital, Muscat, said that she was happy and felt proud to be the first Omani woman in the post. “Such decision is motivation for me and for other Omani policewomen to provide the best for our country,” said Lt. Col. Shaikhah.

She said achievements and success can be taxing in all fields, and that she will do her best to find a balance between her job and family.

“What makes it easier for me is that I have an understanding husband and a family that takes my work into consideration, which has contributed a lot in overcoming many difficulties,” she said.

Shaikhah joined the Royal Oman Police in 1990. After her promotion, she worked in the task force of Public Security and Investigation. In 1996, she was nominated in first place for female officers and worked as the head of the juvenile department in Muscat.

Then, she moved to other positions in the ROP forces until she was appointed to be the leader of the Al Watayah police station.

“In 2011, I was honoured to be the leader of the military police force for the female police at the Royal Court. This was the most important turning point in my life. I feel very proud as the first Omani woman to lead the military police parade under the patronage of Sultan Qaboos [Bin Saeed],” she continued. “It was a unique experience and difficult to some extent, but with will and determination and the trust of top officials at the ROP in me, it helped to overcome that,” Lt-Col Shaikhah said.

Lt-Col Shaikhah urges all Omani policewomen to be committed and take initiatives at work.