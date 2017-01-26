Bangladeshis top expat workers in Oman

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bangladeshis top expat workers in Oman

Expatriates make up almost 46% of Oman’s population as of this month

Gulf News
 

Muscat: Bangladeshis constitute the largest expatriate workers in Oman than any other nationalities, according to the latest statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

According to the NCSI, as of the end of December, 2016, the number of Bangladeshis stood at 698,881, with Indians second highest at 689,600 and Pakistanis standing at 232,426.

The number of Bangladeshi males stood at 666,071, while females at 32,810.

Naser Al Beloushi, an expert on the labour market, attributes the increase in the number of Bangladeshi to their willingness to work for less compared to other migrant workers. “They earn between 60 to 100 rials a month, which is cheaper than what workers from other countries are willing to accept,” said Al Beloushi.

In total, the number of migrant workers stood at 1,848,175 by the end of December, according to the NCSI. 1,504,936 of them are working in the private sector, 60,196 in the government sector, while 283,043 are working for families, as domestic help and drivers.

Meanwhile, Oman’s population reached 4,568,003 on January 22, according to the NCSI.

The number of Omanis stood at 2,473,387 who constitute 54.1 per cent of the total population, while the number of expatriates stood at 2,094,616.

The number of expatriates has significantly increased in the past five years, reaching 43 per cent in the middle of 2015, compared to 29 per cent in 2010 and 38.9 per cent in 2011.

Related Links

Oman continues to build mega infrastructure projects, which often require hiring expatriate manpower.

More from Oman

tags from this story

Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfOman

tags

Oman
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Oman

More Omani women join public office
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services