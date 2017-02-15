Kuwait MP wades into controversy over Islamisation amendment

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Kuwait MP wades into controversy over Islamisation amendment

Mohammad Al Hayef has called for amending an article in the constitution

Gulf News
 

Manama: A Kuwaiti lawmaker has waded into controversy after he called for amending an article in the constitution to make sure all acts promulgated by the parliament are fully consistent with Sharia.

“The Islamic laws must always have the upper hand, and we request the parliament and the government to agree on amending Article 79 of the constitution,” MP Mohammad Al Hayef said. “As we are all Muslims, I do not expect any lawmaker to reject the amendment or to miss the honour of endorsing it.”

Article 79 stipulates that “no law may be promulgated unless it has been passed by the National Assembly [Parliament] and sanctioned by the Emir”.

However, Justice Minister Faleh Al Azeb said that amending the constitution required public support and the approval of the Emir.

“Amending the constitution is not an easy or simple matter and needs several approvals,” he said. “We respect personal views and requests, but introducing amendments to the constitution is not a slight issue and requires profound measures.”

MP Rakan Al Nisf said that he totally rejected the “Islamisation” of laws and legislation in Kuwait, insisting that all legal texts in Kuwait must be adapted to the entire population in the country with their various religions and sects.

“The Constitutional amendment requested by MP Al Hayef violates the philosophy of amendments to the constitution which state that they should be for more freedoms, not their restriction,” he said. “The Islamisation of laws through the power of the constitution violates the text of Article 35, which stipulates that ‘freedom of belief is unrestricted’ and that ‘the State shall protect freedom in the observance of religious rites established by custom, provided such observance does not conflict with morals or disturb public order’.”

MP Omar Al Tabtabaei said that he was puzzled by the call to amend the constitution.

“We live in a civil state ruled by the constitution, and such an amendment was refused by the Emir when it was suggested in 2012,” he said.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), a liberal bloc established in 1992, said that it was astonished with the new request to amend Article 79 of the Constitution for the Islamisation of state laws, although such a move had been rejected by the Emir in 2012.

“The amendment would transform Kuwait into a religious state, at a time when we are calling for more freedoms and the completion of the foundations of democracy and secularism,” Bashar Al Sayegh, the secretary-general of the alliance, said, quoted on Wednesday by Kuwaiti daily Al Qabas.

“The amendment represents a serious setback for democracy and the civil state. The current constitution does not preclude legislation of laws in accordance with Islamic Sharia, but it does not impose them through the power of the constitution, given the nature of the pluralistic Kuwaiti society.”

Al Sayegh stressed that the constitutional amendment would replace legal legislation by religious edicts.

“This would void the constitution of its spirit, would make the state hostage to fatwas and Islamists, would deprive the others of their opinions and their religious and intellectual diversity and would usurp the rights of minorities.”

MPs should pay attention to the real urgent priorities that the community needs and should avoid repeating past mistakes, he added.

More from Kuwait

tags from this story

Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfKuwait

tags

Kuwait
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Kuwait

Kuwait lawmakers took cash for votes — MP
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Woman throws punch at man who groped her

Woman throws punch at man who groped her