Highlights from the 2017 Gulf News Fun Drive
The overnight event has been running for 31 years and is all set to wow the desert lovers.
Worldwide release of �John Carter� in 2012
A whale shark, biggest of fishes, hangs out with small fry off the northern tip of the Yucat�n Peninsula. Central America's Mesoamerican Reef is half the length of its famous Australian counterpart but in many ways more remarkable.
- Play
Watch: Highlights from the 2016 NYE fireweworks
- Play
Watch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
- Play
Watch: Aleppo ravaged by war
- Play
Kerala’s migrant problem
- Play
Video: A glimpse of the UAE in 2040
- Play
Thousands flee rebel-held districts of Aleppo
- Play
Dubai Police chief Al Mazeina laid to rest
- Play
Exhibition showcases life in Palestine
- Play
Penniless maid’s daughter becomes lecturer
- Play
Group awards UAE’s best nanny
- Play
Dubai Canal opens with fireworks
- Play
US expatriates in Dubai on Trump's victory