Queen and Adam Lambert to hit the road again

Adam Lambert and Brian May of Queen.

They will, they will rock you — or at least they’ll try.

Queen and Adam Lambert unveiled plans Thursday for a lengthy summer tour scheduled to launch June 23 in Phoenix and stop at venues throughout North America, including the Hollywood Bowl on June 26, before wrapping August 5 in Houston.

It’s the latest collaboration between the veteran classic rock band — or half of it, anyway — and the former American Idol contestant, who first teamed in 2009 for a performance on Idol and have toured widely since then, playing Queen hits like We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions, Somebody to Love and Bohemian Rhapsody. (Queen’s iconic lead singer, Freddie Mercury, died in 1991, and bassist John Deacon hasn’t taken part in the project with Lambert.)

Yet the band says fans shouldn’t expect to see what they’ve already seen.

Passion and glory

In a statement, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor promised “a brand new show specially designed and created for this outing” -- one that will bring Queen’s “history alive in all its passion and glory.”

And maybe Lambert’s too: On the road in 2015, Queen + Adam Lambert (as the group is officially billed) expanded its repertoire with a hard-rocking rendition of Ghost Town, a track from Lambert’s most recent solo album, The Original High.

Tickets for the upcoming shows go on sale February 3.