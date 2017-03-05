Guns N’ Roses UAE organiser under fire on social media

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Guns N’ Roses UAE organiser under fire on social media

Fans attending the concert on Friday night have complained of missing the iconic band’s show following traffic snarls

Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
The iconic Gun N Roses perform live at the Autism Rocks Arena on 3rd March, 2017.
Tabloid
 

Events organiser 117 Live has come under fire on social media for its handling of the Guns N’Roses concert in Dubai on Friday. The iconic rock band performed at the Austism Rocks Arena in what many have described as a glorious return to form from its troubled past, but many fans complained that they missed most of the show due a massive traffic snarl. Some said they had to walk long distances to reach the venue.

The band came on at 9pm as scheduled.

After the show, 117 Live posted a message on its Facebook page, acknowledging the complaints.

“Guns N’ Roses played to a 30,000 strong crowd at The Autism Rocks Arena on Friday night as part of their Not in this Lifetime world tour. Fans were treated to more than two and a half hours of one of the best live performances the city has seen, with Axl, Slash, Duff and their band playing a collection of their finest hits,” it said, adding: “The venue opened at 4pm to allow fans early access, and the organisers acknowledge that there were some fans whose travel arrangements didn’t get them to the venue on time may have missed out on the opening of the show.”

Attendees did not take kindly to the post.

“You built a venue without creating proper roads entering and exiting the venue. I will never go to a concert run by you again,” commented Shelina Jokhiya.

“The Guns N’ Roses gig was fabulous last night but the organisation was of the poorest quality, something that the people of Dubai are not used to,” said another.

But it wasn’t all brickbats.

“We left on time, got there on time, saw Guns N’ Roses on time and rocked out on time! Traffic was crazy like any other concert I have been to,” said one.

Gulf News tabloid! has reached out to 117 Live for a comment.

More from Music

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleMusic

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Facebook
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Music

Dubai singer Shelea on Obamas’ standing ovation

Life & Style Gallery

Sonam, Anushka and Alia in Bollywood celebwatch

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Katrina Kaif in Splash and Jagga Jasoos
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza