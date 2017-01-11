Elton John postpones Dubai concert
Elton John has postponed his Dubai concert next week to December 8. It's the second time John has had to reschedule the show due his health.
John, 69, last year cancelled his gig at Autism Rocks Arena due to the flu. He moved it to January 20.
He has now been advised by doctors to schedule a medical procedure to treat his "condition" immediately, according to a statement.
The condition was not specified but was said to be "not of a seriously threatening nature".
Fans can avail refunds through original point of sale, though tickets purchased will be honoured for the new date. More on 117live.com.