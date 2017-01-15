Mobile
Dubai boy features in Dolce&Gabbana show at Milan Fashion Week

Ahmad Daabas was one of 49 models to walk for the famed Italian fashion house’s Millenial-themed show and collection

  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

An expat from the UAE was one of the 49 millennials to walk the catwalk for Dolce&Gabbana’s autumn-winter collection at Milan Fashion Week menswear. Ahmad Daabas, the founder of men’s fashion website AMD Mode, said he had an “amazing” experience walking the ramp in the unique show called ‘The New Princes’, that catered to a young, selfie-savvy generation bred on social media. It was a celebration of real people, Daabas said, and also a nod to the young crowd that has populated their front row in recent seasons onto the runway.

“Each millennial to select and style their own look so as to express themselves,” Daabas, a Dubai-based Palestinian told Gulf News tabloid!. He launched his website in 2012.

“Being backstage was a completely different experience — starting with the fitting with the designers and selecting the looks to being in the actual backstage with everyone who’s part of the project,” he said. “I was expecting the rehearsal to be something really hard and scary. But, on the contrary, it was very smooth and fun. No tension, no issues and it was very easy to do. The second the show started it was a bit scary, as you know for a fact that all eyes are on you. But when you’re on the runway all what you see is the light hitting your face and you can’t see anything else. So, you just enjoy the moment. Finally, it was an amazing [experience] as well, as we all walked in one group enjoying the experience and celebrating it.”

