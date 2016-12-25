DSF 2017 begins: what's happening

Customers at an ENOC gas station in Dubai, try their luck at winning a car.

New Year festivities came early for shopaholics this year. The annual Dubai Shopping Festival kicks off earlier than usual on December 26, and will run until January 28 — that’s 34 days, the event’s longest run.

The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said the slogan this year is ‘Shop. Win. Celebrate’.

To find out how you can do all of those things, here’s our guide to all the DSF attractions you can look forward to:

IN THE MALLS

Starting 12pm on January 1, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem City Centre Al Barsha and City Centre Al Shindagha, will host a special New Year Shopping Experience for 12 hours. Until 12am that day, participating outlets in these malls will offer sales with up to 90 per cent (yes, 90 per cent!) off. There will also be chances to win mall gift vouchers worth Dh50,000.

From December 26 to January 28, all participating malls of Dubai will run promotions with Dh1 million in prizes at stake. Every Dh200 spent at a participating mall, customers are entitled to one raffle coupon to win Dh100,000 every week for four weeks. Plus a grand raffle will be held on the last day of DSF where three winners get to take home great prizes worth Dh100,000. Scratch-and-win promotions will offer the customer the chance to win prizes including gift sets, luxury watches and perfumes.

At Dubai Festival City, shoppers spending Dh250 at any outlet will have the chance to win a night’s stay for four people at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City. There will also be a chance to win a grand prize — a 2017 Lexus LX570.

THE RAFFLES

The Infiniti Mega Raffle is back at the DSF with one lucky shopper winning an Infiniti QX70 plus Dh150,000 in cash every day. Raffle tickets are priced at Dh200 and available from EPPCO and ENOC petrol stations; Al Ghurair Centre; Global Village; Al Fahidi Street; Al Rigga Street; Al Seef Street; Baniyas Road; and the Gold Souk. The daily raffle draw takes place every night at 10pm live on SAMA Dubai TV from December 26 to February 4.

The Nissan Grand Raffle will award one of eight Nissan cars — Micra, Sunny, Sentra, Tiida Hatchback, X-Trail, Juke, Pathfinder, and Patrol — to a lucky winner every day from December 26 to January 28. Earn one raffle ticket upon purchase of non-fuel products worth Dh20 at all EPPCO and ENOC petrol stations, as well as Zoom shops in Dubai. The draw will take place with a live broadcast at 10pm on SAMA Dubai TV.

GOLD AND JEWELLERY

The Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG) will run a promotion for shoppers spending a minimum Dh500 at participating gold and jewellery outlets. Each day, one lucky winner will receive one-half kilo of gold, while two others will each win one-quarter kilo of gold. On the final day of DSF 2017, one shopper stands to win one kilo of gold. In all, there will be 100 winners over the 34 days of DSF, receiving a total of 34 kilos of gold. The DGJG offers will run from December 26 to January 28.

THE FIREWORKS

DSF fireworks will go off around the city on different days. They are scheduled for December 29-31, January 5-7; January 12-14; January 19-21; January 26-28 at 8pm.

MARKETS

Market Outside the Box, focusing on emerging and local designers, is back and will be held at Burj Park, at the foot of the Burj Khalifa, from January 19 to 28. Showcases will include jewellery design and accessories, home decor and fashion from more than 100 designers. There will also be live shows and music concerts as well as food trucks and food from favourite local eateries.

Carpet and Art Oasis from December 28 to January 15 at the Shaikh Saeed Halls 1 and 2 at Dubai World Trade Centre. is one of the longest-running events of DSF. The event is an exhibition and sale of some of the rarest, largest, and most unique handmade carpets and rugs from around the world including items from Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, China Iran and Turkey.

ARTISTS

For the entire duration of DSF, roaming artists and musicians will spread the festive cheer in malls across the city, including Gypsy Bigs — a troupe of professional jazz musicians, Car Stilt Walkers, Brimborians, three gliding bubbles, Crybtonia — a musical group with glowing LED costumes, Sparks Fire Dance circus acts, Wood & Wood featuring mime performances, Nutkins and the walkabout squirrels.

BEAUTY AND PERFUME EVENTS

A Beauty District will be built at the Fashion Catwalk area of The Dubai Mall from January 6 to 14. Retailers will offer promotions and launch products while also conducting tutorials, featuring the region’s top beauty experts.

FASHION EVENTS

Fashiontainment at Mall of the Emirates from January 12 to 14 will fuse fashion and entertainment to create a fashion show featuring performances by an international artist.

Then Fashion Express will bring a ‘pop up’ style presentation to different malls including Ibn Battuta Mall (January 12 to 14), Dubai Festival City (January 19-21) and City Centre Deira (January 26-28).

There’s also Street Runways, a series of fashion shows to be held outside four key locations around the city. They will be at the 3D Office of the Dubai Future Foundation (December 29); The Beach (January 5); Gold Souq (January 17) and City Walk Dubai (January 25).

Go online

For more on DSF, go to visitdubai.com/dsf