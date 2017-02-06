‘Wajood’ cast gets together for promotions

Jawed Shaikh Films hosted a cast meet-up for their upcoming project Wajood at Ocean Mall in Karachi, on Sunday.

Jawed Shaikh was in attendance and was joined at the event with co-stars Shahid and Nadeem.

“I cannot express how excited I am in returning to the big screen,” Shahid said. “I would like to convey this credit to my dear friend Jawed, for encouraging me to make a comeback.”

Frieha Altaf, Danish Taimur, Saeeda Imtiaz, Aditi Singh, Ali Salim, Faiza Khan, Shaheen Khan and Asad Mahmood rounded off this ensemble cast.

Shaikh will direct the film, returning after a long hiatus.

“This is the first time, after my last directorial endeavour Yeh Dil Apka Hua and Khulay Asman Ke Neechay that I have felt such a strong pull towards the cinematic process. Everything about this movie inspired me to my core; the music, the script, my fellow cast. We eagerly anticipate the start of production,” said Shaikh.