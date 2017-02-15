UAE actress Aima on working with Mohanlal in ‘Muthiri’

Aima Rosmy Sebastian is on cloud nine. Three films old, this UAE resident is enjoying all the compliments coming her way. As Jini, Mohanlal’s onscreen daughter in Muthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol, Sebastian has struck a chord with the young.

Sebastian, a trained dancer, is pursuing her Masters in Dubai. Acting is a passion she pursues when time allows. She was last seen in Vineeth Srinivasan’s hit film Jacobinte Swargarajyam.

Sebastian talked to Gulf News tabloid! on her experience with the legend of Malayalam cinema.

On sharing screen with Mohanlal

“It was a dream come true to work with Lal sir. Initially, I was scared to perform in his presence, because when he comes and delivers his lines, it’s just magical. There were times when I literally forgot my dialogues but Lal sir helped and guided me with each and every scene. I take this opportunity to thank Lal sir for the wonderful moments with him. He is truly the complete actor.”

On playing Jini

“Jini is not much different from Ammu of Jacobinte Swargarajyam. Once again I play an elder sister, who is still in school, though. The character had some resemblance to me and that helped me bring out Jini. What drew me most to the film was the story. Besides, I did not want to miss the opportunity to act with the legend.”

Working with Meena and Sanoop

“Meena ma’am is very professional. I was surprised by the ease and clarity with which she delivered her lines in Malayalam. Her voice rendition is incredible. Sanoop plays my younger brother in the story. He is a good performer and always makes sure his shot is perfect in the first take.”