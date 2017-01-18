Deepika Padukone on going global with ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’

Deepika Padukone’s enthusiasm in her surroundings is quite infectious. Not in this hotel suite but rather the XXX: Return of Xander Cage press tour.

“It’s unbelievable to be in the middle of it,” she laughs. “We were just in Mexico where the reaction is incredible and now everyone is being so lovely here, and we’re going to go to the States and India, you know the size and reach of a movie like this is astonishing.”

Padukone, 31, was recently included in Forbes 2016 highest earning actresses list which also includes Jennifer Lawrence, Scarlett Johansson and Julia Roberts. And while a huge name in Bollywood, Padukone is about to go global with her first Hollywood role in xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

And like her new best friend, Vin Diesel, the whole world is about to fall in love with her spicy portrayal of cold-blooded assassin, Serena Unger. But is Padukone ready for the attention? Not entirely appreciative of the ‘Hollywood debut’ label, she repeatedly considers her latest movie a natural progression for her career.

And with fellow Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra already a rising name, thanks to Quantico and her forthcoming role in Baywatch, perhaps we will soon see more Indian superstars crossover into mainstream success.

Stunning in a blue sweater with matching blue pleated skirt and understated heels, the actress is regal and poised as we speak about her relationship with Diesel, her brush with his other, lesser known franchise, The Fast and The Furious, and why xXx represents gender equality in big screen action movies.

So you and Vin came very close to working together in the last Fast and the Furious chapter but that didn’t work out...

It’s proof that everything happens for a reason. I wasn’t meant to work with him then, I was meant to work with him on this movie. I’m a big believer in things happening at the right time for the right reason [laughs].

And why couldn’t you do Fast and the Furious?

I was committed to another movie at the time and the schedules directly clashed and that was that, I had to say no. I was already half way through shooting, there was no way I could walk out on that.

Were you disappointed?

Yes, I was. It was a huge job, a huge opportunity and I really wanted to do it. It’s the Fast and the Furious, one of the biggest franchises in the world.

You know, we did the screen test and straight away there was great chemistry between Vin and I, it felt very electric and I knew this would really serve us well on screen. But if I’d known before just how exhilarating and exciting an experience it would be working with Vin for four months, then yes I would have not just been disappointed, I would have been devastated. But I didn’t know any of that yet, at the time so I was able to pick myself up and dust myself off and get on with it. But I also knew we would work together in the future, I knew it. I didn’t have any concrete indication of that, call it intuition [laughs].

So Serena, she’s badass, and I honestly think my favourite character in the movie, including Xander himself, which is saying a lot.

Wow, that is a very kind compliment considering how strong and powerful all the characters are, especially the women in this movie. She’s definitely my favourite too, and I know I’m biased, but I think if I were watching her on the cinema screen, I would be in awe. She’s so identifiable, she’s so inspiring, highly intelligent, independent and resourceful, who wouldn’t want to be her [laughs]? I am so grateful that DJ [Caruso, director] gave me the chance and saw me suitable and able to embody Serena Unger who’s a character so different from what I’ve known and done before. And both DJ and Vin knew her so well, they knew her intents and her weaknesses and had a very clear vision of who and what they wanted. They had so much confidence in me and that belief has given me more confidence in myself. It was an amazing, gratifying challenge, bringing their vision to life. I hope [laughs]. They might tell me once the press tour is over, ‘Deepika, you could have done much better’ [laughs].

Why xXx, what was it about this movie that spoke to you?

It wasn’t the typical action movie which was an attraction for me. It wasn’t the men saving the day with big guns and rescuing the damsel in distress who are just decoration. It was a very balanced depiction of men and women working side by side in equal capacity. The woman are saving the men, the men are saving the women. And what I love is Serena is Xander’s match in every respect. Physically, mentally, spiritually. That’s why they’re so good together but also so effective apart for the sake of the mission.

This is a massively physical role with lots of stunts, how did you prepare for that?

This was very new territory for me so I had to do a lot of training and preparation but I enjoyed that. I enjoyed the challenge, it allowed me the chance to do highly choreographed, physical scenes that I have really no experience in, especially with the weapons involved so it was a thrilling combination.

You’re obviously hugely successful in Bollywood, and this is your Hollywood debut. How do they compare?

It’s funny that people keep saying this is my Hollywood debut but I don’t see it that way. I don’t see Hollywood as them and us in India. I see us all part of the same creative space, where you get to experience extraordinary journeys and stories, it’s all part of my journey. It’s exciting and I don’t know what will happen after this movie comes out around the world but I’m looking forward to the future.

But as regards the sets, the crews, what were the big differences?

You know, the work is the same. The sets are the same, the crew are the same. There are slight differences in styles, but, to me, it felt very similar being on the set in Toronto and being on a set back home. And that says a lot about how far the Indian movie industry has come which makes me extremely proud.

But surely, when anyone starts any new job, especially one outside our comfort zone, there has to be nerves?

Oh are you kidding me! I was so nervous! No, I make it sound like I was so cool. No, I was certainly anxious and apprehensive and when I arrived in Canada to start work, I felt unsettled. I was leaving my home for four months, living by myself, it was a frightening, maybe not frightening, it was a daunting prospect. And that had built up from my apprehension between confirming the job and then actually shooting the movie.

But that was my delusion, it was all in my head. Everyone made me feel so welcome and comfortable and in my element. And I think a lot of that had to do with the fact that this was a very global, international movie, with actors from all over the world, everyone was feeling the same on the first day or for the first week but we became this ridiculously close family and that was very special to be a part of.

What is Vin like to work with? He comes across like a genuinely lovely person to interview but then, he is an actor. Maybe he’s acting and is a tyrant and has paid you all to speak highly of him.

He’s not that talented [laughs]. I joke, I joke. He is immensely talented, one of the most talented actors I’ve had the privilege of working with but he really IS that lovely. He’s got a warm, spiritual soul that is full of affection for everyone around him, individually and that to me speaks volumes about his heart.

He is truly one of my best friends now, and I consider a best friend somebody I can call whatever time, if I need to talk, if I need help, I know he would always be there for me. And that is definitely reciprocated. He is like a big teddy bear.

Thanks to your success in xXx and Priyanka Chopra soon to be seen in Baywatch, does it feel like Bollywood is breaking out on an international scale?

It feels unsuitable to describe it as breaking out or a movement or anything like that. I think we have come to a point where there is no division, there is little to no difference, it’s all a universal creative space. It’s all about imagination and inspiration on a global scale and taking those opportunities and creating those opportunities as they come.

