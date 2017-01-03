Zion National Park sees record visitors

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Zion National Park sees record visitors

The number of tourists headed to see snow-covered red rock during the park’s offseason has jumped by the biggest margin, ticking up nearly 70 percent since 2010

Image Credit: Getty Images
Zion, United States - June 28, 2015: The entrance sign to Zion National Park, Utah.
Tabloid
 

Officials at southern Utah’s Zion National Park say they’re being overrun by visitors, even during the usual winter lull.

Rangers have had to block tour buses and oversize vehicles from Zion Canyon to control the crowds during the holiday season and close the road, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. Cars are sometimes rushed through the toll gate without the usual $30 (Dh110)-per-vehicle charge as traffic backs up into neighbouring Springdale.

Visitation is expected to top 4 million for 2016, a record. The number of visitors headed to see snow-covered red rock during the park’s offseason has jumped by the biggest margin, ticking up nearly 70 percent since 2010.

Winter used to be a quiet time at the park located 160 miles from Las Vegas and about 300 miles from Salt Lake City. But that’s rapidly changing, park ranger John Marciano said.

“It used to be a time to breathe, regroup and rehire,” he said. “Many of the park rangers have different positions. We are stretched so thin we have to rotate positions.”

Some Springdale residents, meanwhile, are calling on the state to tone down its “Mighty Five” tourism campaign focused on the state’s national parks.

“We are ruining our park with too many people. It has not been fun,” town councilwoman and park volunteer Lisa Zumpft said. “I would like to see our town protected because it is losing its character.”

The winter crowds don’t necessarily translate into more traffic at town businesses, gallery owner Tina Fairlamb said. “I see a lot of cars coming and going, but I don’t see a lot stopping,” she said.

The park has a mandatory shuttle system in the summer, but the service is curtailed in the winter, meaning more visitors use cars.

The number of emergency calls has also nearly doubled in the last four years to 686 in 2015, according to park officials.

Zion National Park leaders are working on a new master plan for managing the ever-growing crowds that have waits for the shuttle topping two hours at times. Park officials could institute a timed-entry or reservation system, or develop trails that encourage non-motorized transport. The final plan is expected in fall 2018.

More from Travel News

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureTravelTravel News

Also In Advice

Travel hacks for the New Year holidayer

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject