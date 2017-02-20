Travel deals around UAE and beyond

Desert sojourn

Dunes by Al Nahda, a luxury, seasonal, desert resort in Oman is offering two-nights package for couples for 230 Omani riyals (Dh2,194) for stay until April 30, including breakfast and dinner. Choose to relax at the Uru Sand Spa or go quad biking, dune bashing, camel riding or sand boarding in the desert. Wadi treks, cultural tours, golf sessions and Chinese lantern flying are some other activities on offer. Call 00968-97235700 or visit dunesbyalnahda.com

All aboard the historic Presidential Train

A three-day all-inclusive package (5,000 euros, Dh19,509) in May by Six Senses Douro Valley includes pick up from Porto Airport by a private chauffeur, dinner at Porto’s newest Michelin-starred restaurant Pedro Lemos and an overnight stay at the InterContinental Palacio das Cardosas hotel. Board the century-old Presidential Train the next day from Sao Bento Train Station for a three-hour journey back in time to when Douro was virtually self-sufficient and each Quinta produced its own food. The organic, locavore approach to dining inspires a four-course gourmet tasting menu, on the way to Quinta do Vesúvio to taste the region’s best known beverages, before arriving at Six Senses Douro Valley.

On day three guests are treated to lunch at Michelin-starred chef Rui Paula’s riverside restaurant DOC before heading back to Porto on the train for dinner at O Gaveto, a traditional fish restaurant, and overnight stay at the InterContinental again. Next day head to Serralves Museum, Portugal’s first modern art museum, and Casa da Música, Portugal’s most celebrated concert hall for a private tour. Write to reservations-dourovalley@sixsenses.com or call 00351-915725300 or visit thepresidentialtrain.com.

Easter family adventure

From March 18 to April 3, London’s Hotel Café Royal is offering a seasonal package for its younger guests: a tour of the famous toy shop and the hotel’s neighbor, Hamleys, and home-made chocolate Easter egg indulgence by executive pastry chef and chocolatier Sarah Barber. During the exclusive tour of Hamleys’, children will receive a goodie bag, including pick and mix treats, and a 10 per cent discount (excluding concessions).

Families stay in interconnecting Grand Deluxe guestrooms (including English breakfast in the Ten Room) and enjoy an in-room movie experience with popcorn. The stay will also each morning of the stay. Package starts from £705 (Dh3,227) per family of four (second guestroom is only applicable for children 14 years of age and under and grandparents); one Easter egg per person; one movie ticket per room; one VIP tour of Hamleys per stay and one goodie bag per child.

Free cancellation up to 48 hours in advance, a one night charge is applicable thereafter or for no shows. For more information visit hotelcaferoyal.com.

Beach family paradise

The newly opened St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has a created a discreet escape – for families. The private island is equipped with 77 butler-serviced villas shrouded in lush tropical flora, with many hovering directly over the water. It is also home to the 1,540 squre metres John Jacob Astor Estate, the largest three-bedroom overwater two-storey villa in the Maldives in two connecting lagoon villas, a 1,000 square feet infinity pool, private fitness centre, mini-theatre and private spa suite.

Whilst parents relax on the private cabanas on the beaches, children may attend a soul-satisfying yoga class, a cooking course or take part in creative arts and crafts including origami and painting. For a family outing, the Vommuli Dive & Watersports Centre allows you to swim among the manta rays and dolphins in a private reef or parasail. Other water sport include snorkelling, deep-sea fishing, windsurfing, kayaking and speed boating. Fine dining outlets offer a wide range of cuisines from Middle Eastern to Spanish.

Special opening rate start from $1,982 (Dh7,279) per villa per night.

Bedouin experience in Ras Al Khaimah

Al Wadi Desert, a Ritz-Carlton partner hotel in Ras Al Khaimah, has introduced the Experience Concierge personalised itineraries of recreation activities from adventure to relaxation: destination dining, activities highlighting desert life and Bedouin culture. Take informative tours and walking trails in the Heritage Forest in the reserve, or attend an interactive falcon show performed daily. Introduction to archery, a catch and release fishing activity at the waterhole and sunset camel trails in the desert are some of the many recreational activities. The more adventurous there is dune bashing, mountain trekking at the nearby Jebel Jais mountain with a sunset watch over the dunes and valley of Wadi Khadeija. Kids can be part of the Ritz Rangers and enjoy a mini-falconry class to interact with birds, learn the art of archery, or take a discovery walk with the activity officers to learn the mysteries of the desert. They also meet the resort’s resident owls and meet Ritz and Carlton, the two youngest baby owls hatched at the resort.

Stay at the Al Rimal Pool Villa start at Dh2,200 per night on a bed and breakfast basis while the Al Khaimah tented Pool Villa prices start at Dh2,750 per night. Guests can pre-book activities online based or directly upon check-in. For more visit ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/uae/al-wadi-desert