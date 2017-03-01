Mobile
Tourists flock back to Paris

Deadly extremist attacks, violent labour protests, strikes and floods had caused the city a loss of more than €1 billion last year

Image Credit: AP
Police officers patrol at the pyramid outside the Louvre museum in Paris.
Tabloid
 

Tourism to Paris is showing signs of a revival after a yearlong slump attributed to deadly extremist attacks, violent labour protests, strikes and floods.

The biggest drop came in demand for Paris hotels from Chinese, Japanese, Russian and Italian tourists, according to 2016 figures released on Tuesday by the Paris regional tourism committee.

The Louvre Museum, Musee d’Orsay and Disneyland Paris saw visits drop between 9 and 13 per cent last year and overall tourism-related revenue in the region fell more than €1 billion (Dh3.8 billion), or about 6 per cent, according to the committee’s estimates.

Many potential Paris visitors were scared off by November 2015 attacks on cafes, a rock concert and the national stadium that killed 130 people.

However by the end of 2016, hotel reservations started rising again, the report said.

France
filed under

