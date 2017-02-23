Mobile
Greece hot spots shut by strike

Acropolis and other ancient sites closed to public after state guards go on 24-hour strike

  Tourists rest and take photographs at Mouses' hill in front of the ancient Acropolis hill as state guards
  Chinese tourists take photographs behind the fence of the ancient Temple of Zeus as state guards called a 24-h
Tabloid
 

The Acropolis and other ancient sites in Greece are closed to the public after state guards called a 24-hour strike over a pay and contract dispute with the government.

Monday’s protest was not directly related to Greece’s bailout measures, but the country’s left-wing government is under renewed international pressure to limit spending and agree with lenders on new austerity measures and reforms.

A union representing the striking workers is seeking additional staff and overtime pay.

A statement said: “We hope these problems — that have no fiscal impact — can be dealt with so that the Easter holidays and tourism season can start without any problems at museums and ancient sites.”

The hilltop buildings of the Acropolis overlooking Athens include the Parthenon and the Temple of Athena Nike.

