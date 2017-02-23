Mobile
‘Firefall’ phenomenon lures visitors to Yosemite

Every February the setting sun draws a narrow sliver of light on a waterfall to make it glow like a cascade of molten lava

Image Credit: AP
In this Feb., 16, 2010 photo, a shaft of sunlight creates a glow on the Horsetail waterfall in Yosemite National Park, Calif. This marvel of celestial configuration happens in a flash at sunset in mid-February — if the winter weather cooperates. On those days the setting sun illuminates one of the park's lesser-known waterfalls so precisely that it resembles molten lava as it flows over the sheer granite face of the imposing El Capitan. (AP Photo/The Fresno Bee, Eric Paul Zamora)
Tabloid
 

Mother Nature is again putting on a show at California’s Yosemite National Park, where every February the setting sun draws a narrow sliver of light on a waterfall to make it glow like a cascade of molten lava.

The phenomenon known as “firefall” draws scores of photographers to a spot near Horsetail Fall, which flows down the granite face of the park’s famed rock formation, El Capitan.

Capturing the sight is a challenge. Horsetail Fall only flows in the winter or spring, when there is enough rain and snow. The sun lights up the fall for only about two minutes at dusk for a few days in February.

Some photographers have had success this year as pictures of the glowing falls are showing up on social media. 

